SF Police Department highlights how panhandling can be legal and illegal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Panhandlers are not an uncommon sight at some intersections in Sioux Falls, and police are outlining what those people can and cannot do.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, if you’re in a public space, it is legal to ask for money with a sign. What’s illegal is aggressively asking for money or going in to traffic, and drivers cannot hold up traffic if making a donation. You can read what the Sioux Falls Police Department has to say about panhandling on Twitter and Facebook.

KELOLAND met Terry Stanton at an East 10th Street ramp, where he’s hoping someone might notice him.

“I just zone out mainly most of the time, and I look off, and I don’t directly look at the cars, or I don’t directly look at the people, and every once in a while you’ll hear somebody or you’ll look up and they’ll wave, and then they wave you to the window and they hand you a dollar bills or change,” Stanton said.

He can think of something that’s preferable.

“Job would be a lot better,” Stanton said.

Police say there is nothing wrong with simply looking for money from someone else.

“We certainly respect their first amendment rights, and there’s nothing illegal about somebody standing somewhere with a sign, first and foremost, which we would get a lot of calls about these folks for them being there,” Sgt. Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department said. “But frankly there’s nothing illegal about standing somewhere with a sign.”

A problem can arise, he says, when traffic is involved.

“It’s not so much that they’re out there with a sign, trying to get items from motorists, it’s that they’re collecting it from motorists in traffic, is where the problem is, and that’s where these folks can wind up getting charged with panhandling,” Olsen said. “The other issue is if there’s traffic problems, or if they’re wandering in traffic or going car-to-car or any kind of aggressive panhandling, is when it becomes illegal.”

Stanton says he can be overlooked entirely.

“Some will not even acknowledge you that you’re there, like you’re not existent,” Stanton said.

Some people, though, do see him.

“There are then good people that are very Godly and they believe okay, let’s give it a chance, and when they hand you that money, they said, do, make sure you do good with it, and i always tell them God bless them them,” Stanton said.