SF Police: 70-year-old man facing charges after robbing casino and throwing gasoline on clerk

Authorities in Sioux Falls say a man was arrested several hours after robbing a casino Tuesday.

Sioux Falls Police say 70-year-old Larry Lee Fletcher walked into a casino near E. 8th Street and S. Franklin Avenue, threw a cup of gasoline on the clerk and threatened to light her on fire.

The clerk gave Fletcher cash from register and he left the building.

Authorities identified a likely suspect and found Fletcher in a hotel near W. Russell Street and N. Louise Avenue. Detectives say Fletcher was wearing the same shoes the suspect wore in the surveillance video and the same coat worn during the robbery was found in his room.

Fletcher was arrested for 1st Degree Robbery and Aggravated Assault.