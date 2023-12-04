SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Back in September, KELOLAND News talked with young author Kaylea McBrien. She’s an 11-year-old who wrote and published her very first book. Now, she’s back with a second.

When we last spoke with McBrien, she had just published her very first book, The New Pet. The book was based on her experiences with her newest puppy Bandit.

Since then, she’s been working on her second book, a mystery called The Lake House.

“It was easier to connect to me writing it. Because when I read other books in that genre, it kind of gives me ideas sometimes,” said Kaylea McBrien, author.

Her latest book is now published, adding a second book to her bibliography.

“I wanted to write, I was loving it. I was having such a great time. And I just love typing and writing. It’s just so much fun,” Kaylea said.

While Kaylea was working on her second book, her mom Shanna was writing a book of her own, The Family Vacation.

“She was an inspiration to me, just like I was an inspiration to her. I got her started and then helping her in the process. I kind of fell in love with it myself,” said Shanna McBrien, author and mom.

The duo worked together to write and edit their books… in between taking breaks to play with little Bandit.

“I hope that others take away that you can do anything. You can really do anything. I can’t stress that enough,” Shanna said.

“It’s really cool. I feel like I’ve had a better relationship with my mom throughout this writing career and journey,” Kaylea said.

Kaylea and Shanna say they plan to continue writing, and hope they inspire others to follow their passions.

Both their books are for sale online. Kaylea plans to use her sales for college.