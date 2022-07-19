SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls mayor says the city is seeing “tremendous growth.”

That’s a big focus of his proposed 2023 budget.

Mayor Paul TenHaken will present the $646 million plan to the city council on Thursday.

One of the ways the city is responding to growth is by adding more staff.

The budget proposal calls for 30 new full-time employees

“One area that we’re growing rapidly is in our building industry and permits and housing and construction. We have two new permit techs we’re adding to this budget. It’s very rare to add two permit techs, but we have a lot of plans we need to review,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Other additions include four police officers, a librarian, and a concrete crew.

Some major infrastructure projects are also slated to begin next year, including at South Veterans Parkway.

“A huge project for Sioux Falls, which will connect 57th Street and Highway 11 all the way to Tea,” TenHaken said.

The mayor says you’ll also notice a kids and families theme woven throughout the budget.

“Whether it be the subsidies so kids can ride transit for free, to the investments we’re making to skateparks, to the investment we’re making in a librarian who’s going to be focused on early literacy, to our bike trail expansion, kids and families continue to be a core focus of our budget because we believe if Sioux Falls is a good place for young people, for youth, for families with young kids, it’s a great community for everyone,” TenHaken said.

You can find a more detailed breakdown of the proposed budget in a KELOLAND.com Original by Rae Yost.

