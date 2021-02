A father of five who needs a double lung transplant – after contracting COVID-19 will soon have new lungs.

We first introduced you to Nathan Foote in January. After our story aired, he was flown from Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls to the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

He underwent testing and was added to the regional transplant list. Foote made it to the top of the list and is scheduled to have surgery tonight.