SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)–A Sioux Falls man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for bank robbery.

Ayub Ibrahim Mohamed, age 23, was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Mohamed must pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund, which is statutorily a required special assessment.

On August 23, 2022, Mohamed entered a Sioux Falls Wells Fargo Bank and demanded $200,000 from their tellers. He had a backpack on him and made comments to the staff that he had a gun and a bomb. The bank employees complied with his demands and Mohamed left the bank with the money.

Law enforcement quickly responded to the scene and Mohamed was apprehended outside the bank. All of the money was recovered.

Mohamed was indicted in September 2022 and he pleaded guilty on March 1, 2023.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Sioux Falls Police Department.