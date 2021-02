A Sioux Falls man has been found guilty on four counts of rape in the first degree and one count of sexual contact with a child under 16.

The investigation into Thomas Richard Armstong began in May of 2019 when concerns were raised at an elementary school of inappropriate contact with two students.

During the five-day trial, jury members heard testimony from the two victims. After two hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict.

Armstrong will be sentenced at a later date.