SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man charged with child pornography faces new accusations tonight.

Court documents say 23-year-old Trayviel Miles threatened to send nude photos of a teenage girl to members of her family.

The original charges go back to February 2022 when Miles allegedly coerced the teen into sending him sexually explicit images.

Miles will be back in court to face the new charge on March 20th.