SF man facing multiple charges including animal neglect and bribing an officer

A 25-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars Tuesday night, accused of animal neglect and bribing a police officer.

Authorities were called to Spencer Dog Park Monday night after a witness told police a man was punching his dogs and threw one over the fence.

When police arrived, they arrested Cameron Vandemore. Investigators say he had a blood alcohol level of .28.

Police say they found an open bottle and loaded gun in his car.

He was arrested on charges of DWI, possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated and animal neglect.

Authorities say he also tried to bribe an officer.

“On their way to jail, he made the comment that the officer could just stop and drop him off and he would pay the officer. And when the officer said basically, what, he repeated it again,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says the dogs are okay and were taken by Animal Control.