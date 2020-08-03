SF man facing escape, resisting arrest, reckless burning and intentional destruction of property charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is in jail tonight facing a long list of charges.

Police say it started on Friday night when Jamey Gayken tried breaking into an ex-girlfriends apartment. After breaking a window he left.

On Sunday night police were called to a different location for a suspicious car. The driver turned out to be Gayken. He gave officers a fake name and was arrested. While sitting in the back of a patrol car, the man used a lighter to burn the seat belt.

“When the officers went to take him out he complained that the handcuffs were too tight and so when they went to reposition the handcuffs than he basically pushed away and took off running,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Police chased him down and arrested him again. Gayken faces escape, resisting arrest, reckless burning and intentional destruction of property.