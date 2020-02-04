SF man facing charges after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop

A 40-year-old Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges Tuesday night after he sped away from an attempted traffic stop.

It started just after midnight when an officer spotted a drive they believed had warrants. Police say Eric James Lamont took off at a high rate of speed. Another officer saw Lamont driving a short time later, this time the suspect ditched the car and took off running. As police searched the area they heard what sounded like somebody banging on a door and a person screaming.

“About that same time somebody called 911 said there was a person trying to break into their home. So officers found him our same suspect that was driving that car was now kicking the door to the home trying to get in,” Sam Clemens with the SFPD said.

Police arrested Lamont on several charges including aggravated eluding, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and burglary.