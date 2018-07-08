SF Man Critically Injured After Jumping Out Of Moving Van
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A Sioux Falls man was critically injured after jumping from a moving van on the city's west side.
It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday near 12th Street and Ellis Road.
Police say the man, who was a passenger in the van, was arguing with his wife when he jumped out of a window, landing on the pavement.
The man was rushed to the hospital where police say he is in intensive care. Police say the man had been drinking.
No charges are expected.
