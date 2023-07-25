SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man has pleaded not guilty to in connection with a rape case in Stanley County.

Court papers say the nine-year-old victim told law enforcement the suspect, Shadu Kawaja, had quote “done bad things to me”.

Investigators say a medical evaluation of the victim show they had contracted gonorrhea.

Court documents say Kawaja admitted in interviews with law enforcement that he had sex with the victim.

He could face life in prison if convicted on the First Degree Rape charge.