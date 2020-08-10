SF man arrested after kicking officer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police used a unique tactic to help deescalate a situation that started after a man got kicked out of Wileys bar twice.

It happened early Sunday morning. Police were putting 34-year old John Valcin in a patrol car he began kicking at officers and saying he couldn’t breathe.

Two people including his girlfriend tried talking to him but Valcin ended up spitting in the woman’s face. Police say he also tried biting an officer. When he wasn’t complying police requested a wrap.

“Its designed to immobilize a person to restrict them from being able to kick people or harm themselves. So they waited till that came, once they were able to get him into that wrap system they were able to get him into a car,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

Valcin faces a list of charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on law enforcement.