SF man arrested after allegedly spray painting cars and businesses

A Sioux Falls man is facing felony charges after getting caught spray painting cars and businesses in downtown Sioux Falls.

Jim DeWitt came out this morning to look at the graffiti on the sidewalk outside his business, DeWitt Designs.

“It’s annoying that somebody would just spray but what’s good about it is that somebody turned him in. Somebody saw him doing it,” DeWitt said.

Police say that somebody was actually an alert security guard.

Officer Sam Clemens says, “we had an employee for a private security company that was driving in the area of 8th and Weber. He saw a guy have a can of spay paint and spray painting a car, so he called the dispatcher and he basically followed this guy and gave updates. We had officers that found him, the man still had the can of spray paint with him.”

Police arrested 25-year-old Anthony Rainbow on six counts of intentional damage to property. Four of the charges are felonies.

DeWitt says it’s hard to catch vandals in the act, especially at five in the morning on a Sunday. He has a message for the security guard.

“Thanks so much for catching him and following him, turning him into police,” DeWitt said.

As for the vandal.

“I’d just like to see him come back and clean it up,” DeWitt said.

Police believe Rainbow spray painted 17 different places before being caught.