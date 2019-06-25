SF Jaycees ask commissioners for donations to annual fireworks show

At Tuesday’s Minnehaha County Commission meeting, the Sioux Falls Jaycees joked about having the worst timing in the world as they asked commissioners to consider a donation to the annual fireworks show at the fairgrounds. 

The Jaycees say some donors are still upset that last years fireworks had to be cancelled due to lightning in the area.

“We did have some donors that opted out this year and or decreased the amount of sponsorship. At this point we are roughly $10,000 short,” said Grace Anenson with the Sioux Falls Jaycees.

Three commissioners made personal donations to the cause, but said they could not spend taxpayers dollars, even though it’s a worthwhile project they all support. 

