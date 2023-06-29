SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –It’s been a hot and dry start to summer for many in eastern and southeast KELOLAND, but we’ll soon get cooler weather to return.

We’ll end June a lot like how the month went. With dry skies and heat as highs will be near 90 degrees. In fact, not including the last two days of the month, Sioux Falls had 11, 90-degree days this month, when it averages five.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After our rain chance around the Fourth of July, cooler weather will arrive. Models are thinking anywhere from 7 to 10 degrees below average which would put many in the 70s for highs.

We won’t need the 70s to stick around too long to surpass the two days of 70-degree temperatures Sioux Falls had in June. As on now, models are thinking Sioux Falls could have three days with highs in the 70s.

But it will be interesting to see if the cooler air sticks around for July.

Just looking at the 90-degree heat. Since 1893 in Sioux Falls, June has had more 90-degree days than July only 23 times of 129 years of record keeping.

While the front end of July is looking a little cooler, I don’t think it will last for the whole month. But, I am hopeful we’ll get more rainfall.