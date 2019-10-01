SF Ford makes three big donations to local organizations

Three local organizations are benefiting from a donation from Sioux Falls Ford.

The car dealership raised over $30,000 for the organizations. Make-A-Wish, the Ronald McDonald House and Sanford Children’s all received over $10,000.

“We believe in supporting the community, we feel it’s just a great opportunity to get our employees involved with something great going on in the community, so it’s our way of just giving back,” GM Ed Bloom said.

For the car dealerships fourth quarter, they will be raising money for the St. Francis House, Bishop Dudley House and The Banquet.