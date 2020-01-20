SF Fire Rescue reminds community of need to have snow clear from hydrants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You drive by them all the time, probably without a second thought or ever really noticing them. But when a fire department needs a fire hydrant, this time of year can pose a challenge. And you can help them overcome that.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has a message for the community when it comes to fire hydrants surrounded by snow and drifts this time of year- and it’s something anyone can help out with. The depth of the snow around a hydrant impacts how accessible it is.

“We’re just putting out an awareness that if there is a neighborhood fire hydrant on your block, half a block away, whatever, just be courteous to maybe shovel it one day, meaning clear a three foot space around it basically,” said Troy Scandin, fire captain with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue posted a video on this topic on Monday. Scandin brings up a very recent example.

“With today’s events there was a fire as well today, where the fire hydrant had to be shoveled out prior to being used, so just a time factor,” Scandin said. “If we didn’t have to shovel out the fire hydrant for a minute and a half, then that’s that much quicker to connect a hose to it.”

In central Sioux Falls on Monday KELOLAND News met someone who makes sure to clear snow away from fire hydrants.

“As I worked in fire service years ago, and I know what kind of a time frame there is when firemen are coming … it’s not a time for them to have to be digging out the snowplow over the top of the fire hydrants,” Dan Wagner of Sioux Falls said.

Wagner points out that it’s a matter of having the needed space.

“I try to get at least three feet, ’cause I know how tough it is to get a hose, the main hose, mainline hose on a fire hydrant, when it’s, when you don’t have enough clearance to get it out,” Wagner said. “They don’t bend real easy even when it’s summertime, and they bend a lot less easy in the wintertime when it’s below zero.”