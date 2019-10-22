SF city engineer gives update on 26th and Southeastern construction

If your commute takes you through east Sioux Falls, you may need to adjust your route the rest of the week.

KELOLAND News has brought you various reports covering the construction at 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue. On Monday night we sat down with Chad Huwe, city engineer with the City of Sioux Falls.

“Tomorrow we’ll start bringing in the concrete girders, that kind of, as you drive out there, you see these great big concrete columns, tomorrow they’ll start delivering the concrete girders that span the columns and kind of support the deck of the bridge,” Huwe said.

Then Wednesday, east-bound traffic on 26th Street in this area is set to be closed.

“And in that process what will happen is concrete trucks will be stopping in the east-bound lane, right next to the new bridge, and they’ll be unloading their concrete right there, so that’ll take all day Wednesday,” Huwe said.

The plan is for that closure to just happen on Wednesday. Monday night KELOLAND News met a couple who live on 26th Street just west of Interstate 229. They say the construction at 26th and Southeastern has impacted them.

“We do like to shop at the Fairway over on Sycamore, so getting there sometimes can be a hassle, since Southeastern is closed on that half,” Courtney Dummer said. “And then going to Hy-Vee, or even having our chiropractor up that way sometimes it is a hassle.”

Her husband Kyle works in the southern part of Sioux Falls, and his drive there was also impacted by the construction.

“It obviously did at the very beginning, when they fully took everything away from that half, where getting on the interstate just wasn’t feasible,” Kyle Dummer said. “But since now, since we can actually get back on to it, it’s helped a little bit.”

For drivers, Huwe has some simple advice.

“If you can avoid the 26th Street this week … you’ll have a better commute,” Huwe said.