SF City Council withdraws proposed stay-at-home order, extends social distancing ordinance for businesses

A stay-at-home order will not be on the books for Sioux Falls; on Tuesday night, the City Council withdrew such a proposal. It did, however, extend a social distancing ordinance for businesses. The proposed stay-at-home order was addressed first.

“With their support, the health care systems, as well as the support of the state, I do, I am asking for a withdrawal of that,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said. “I do want to be clear, though, that this should not send a message of complacency in Sioux Falls right now.”

The social distancing ordinance extended by the council lasts until May 15. It would penalize business owners or managers if they don’t implement policies that limit the number of non-employees there in person to 10.

“I’m going to support this particular extension,” councilor Greg Neitzert said. “This is going to take us to the middle of May … businesses have told me, ‘At least I have some income coming in.'”

The extended ordinance would not penalize someone if they weren’t practicing social distancing on, for example, a sidewalk. However, if a business violates the ordinance, the owner can face a penalty; the maximum penalty is up to 30 days in jail, up to a $500 fine, or both.