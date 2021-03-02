SF City Council will vote on extending mask mandate Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council will vote on the first reading of an ordinance tonight to extend the city’s mask mandate. If passed, the mask mandate would stay in place until the state begins vaccinating the group 1E, which includes infrastructure workers and those in the ag and food industry, among others.

Mayor Paul TenHaken, who already told KELOLAND News he thinks it’ll pass tonight, says it could be in place until about mid-April, but may be lifted sooner with more vaccine distributions taking place now that Johnson & Johnson’s has been approved for emergency use.

What the mask mandate basically says is you must wear a mask in businesses where social distancing isn’t possible.

KELOLAND News reached out to a couple of city councilors. Greg Neizert and Christine Erickson said they’ll be voting no, not because they are anti-mask, but rather they’re anti-government mandate.

