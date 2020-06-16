SF City Council will look at joint participation agreement concerning Sioux Empire Triage Center

Coming up Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council is set to consider a joint participation agreement between the city, Minnehaha County, Avera McKennan Hospital and Sanford Health concerning the Sioux Empire Triage Center.

The center will offer help for people battling problems with mental health or substance use. The facility will be located here at the corner of 8th and Dakota in the downtown area, right across the street from the downtown library.

“We were able to start meetings last week to begin the architectural design process, so we’re anxious to possibly see some concepts before the end of the month,”

We’re taking a closer look at the Triage Center, what it’ll do and when it’ll open tonight on KELOLAND News at 10.