SF City Council wants you to change the way you take out trash during pandemic

The Sioux Falls City Council wants you to change the way you take out the trash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can now leave your garbage, recycling, and yard waste containers along the curb on your pick-up day.

The city says this will help garbage haulers keep doing their jobs with a smaller workforce.

“It takes them about 40 percent more time to walk up the driveway, take a garbage can and bring it down, dump it and take it back,” Sioux Falls Public Works Director Mark Cotter said.

The city says to watch for messages from your hauler to see if they’re participating in curbside collection.