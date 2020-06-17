SF City Council votes on new triage center ordinance

The Sioux Falls City Council has decided to advance an ordinance aligning the City, Minnehaha County, Sanford Health, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center and the Sioux Empire Triage Center in a participation agreement.

Tonight the ordinance passed the first reading by a unanimous vote.

Through this historic agreement, Sioux Falls will be able to open the doors of a new triage center, which will fill a gap of behavioral health triage and immediate substance abuse in our community. accessible, evidence-based, and life-saving care will be available 24/7 to all residents of our community, regardless of their ability to pay,” said Alicia Collura, assistant director of public health with the City of Sioux Falls.

The plan is for the triage center to be located at the corner of 8th and Dakota in downtown Sioux Falls. Collura says anyone will be able to come and be assessed.

“They may be in a crisis, they may have an addiction crisis, they may not have a crisis, but they might have questions or concerns about their own personal behavioral mental health at the time, and really the triage center is meant to be an open door for accessible services,” Collura said.

The facility is set to be just down the same block from City Hall.

“The project team is working hard to keep this project moving along, and meet the goal of being open by the end of 2020, but the date is still yet to be determined,” Collura said.