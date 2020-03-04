SF City Council unanimously approves appropriations for streets, new fire station, Great Bear chairlift

$6.125 million: that’s what the Sioux Falls City Council took into consideration Tuesday night, and whether it should be used for streets, parks and fire response.

It was the second reading for an ordinance that proposed using $6.125 million in surplus money to pay for a new fire station, improve streets, other infrastructure and city parks, including funding for a new chair lift at Great Bear.

The vote in the end was unanimous- eight to zero, with all councilors voting to allocate the money to these departments and their projects.

“I inquired a couple young people that I know about the condition of the chairlift, and they indicated to me that it’s scary,” councilor Curt Soehl said. “So, and certainly we’ve seen in recent history on sometimes it malfunctions, so I’m all for moving that forward even though the cost is frightening.”

Ten days ago, the chairlift at Great Bear had “a cable derailment.”

“The list tonight are all good projects that need to move forward, and I’m going to support them, but at the same time, this is money that maybe should have stayed in the pockets of our taxpayers, and our residents of the City of Sioux Falls,” Starr said. “At some point, we have to say there’s enough spending, and there’s enough taxing that we’re doing.”

Starr did, however, say some of the projects are not essential.

“We’re in the ‘want’ category rather than the ‘need’ category with a lot of these projects,” Starr said. “Not all of them.”