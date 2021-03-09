SF City Council scheduled to hear second reading of face mask ordiance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Councilors are scheduled to hear the second reading of an ordinance that would require people to have a face mask or face covering on when they are in indoor retail businesses as well as facilities owned by the city when six feet of social distancing is not possible.

There are a number of exceptions, including for people with medical and mental health conditions.

Last week the council advanced this ordinance to its second reading with a six to two vote. If this ordinance is approved, the extended mandate will last until the state health department announces that people in Group 1E can receive vaccinations.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella is at the meeting right now, and he’ll have a full report for you at 10 on KELOLAND News.