SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council approved a resolution recognizing Pride Month on Tuesday, but with a five to three vote, not everyone on the council was in favor of the move.

The resolution is one page long and states that the “Council does hereby recognize June as Pride Month.” Many people in the community and beyond already recognize it, but the question Tuesday night was whether the Sioux Falls City Council would do so. Prior to the council’s vote, various people shared their thoughts on the resolution.

“All we are asking is to give them recognition,” Melissa McCauley of Sioux Falls said. “We’re not asking for anything else.”

“I do sit on the Sioux Falls Pride board, and I have since 2019, but I wanted to let you all know that we do as an organization serve over 9,000 people annually and our festival reaches people statewide,” Rachel Polan said.

“I see a resolution that represents what the public is increasingly rejecting,” Michael Stangeland of Sioux Falls said. “By voting in favor of this resolution, you are voting against a rapidly growing tide of people who have had enough of what the pride movement has become and what it currently represents.”

“I think part of pride is being able to say that you are a cisgendered man that believes that the LGBTQ community needs to have their moment to shine, not just for them, but for us as heterosexual individuals,” Michael Haskett of Dell Rapids said.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken’s office has said in a statement to KELOLAND News that “The Mayor has issued a Pride Month proclamation every year since taking office, each of which was provided at the request of Sioux Falls Pride.” KELOLAND News requested this month’s proclamation on Tuesday night, but the mayor’s office says the request will need to wait for Wednesday. Tuesday night’s resolution was sponsored by councilors Pat Starr and Curt Soehl.

“We use the same wording as is in the mayor’s proclamation or very similar,” Starr said.

Five councilors supported the resolution; Rich Merkouris, Sarah Cole and Greg Neitzert did not.

“I will be voting against the resolution today not based on the merit, but because I do not believe it is the role of this governing body to determine who we publicly support, acknowledge and provide statements of support for any social group or event,” Cole said.

“I just think we shouldn’t just be wading into every single issue,” Neitzert said. “We should do what we can.”

“I have absolutely no objections to Sioux Falls Pride, Pride Month, pride festival and pride parade,” Merkouris said. “I believe it’s the role of us to make sure that each of those can go on safely and assemble and celebrate life and celebrate together and so happy that that can happen in our community. I believe the best pathway forward is to continue the precedent that has been the last couple of years where the mayor has been offering proclamations.”