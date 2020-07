SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be a new faces on the Sioux Falls City Council at tonight’s meeting.

Tuesday afternoon Alex Jensen was sworn in at an installation ceremony at Carnegie Town Hall.

Jensen beat incumbent Theresa Stehly during last month’s city election.

Marshall Selberg, Greg Neitzert and Pat Starr, who won their re-election bid in June, were also sworn for their new term in today.