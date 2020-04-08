SF City Council extends ordinance limiting number of people at businesses

The Sioux Falls City Council unanimously decided Tuesday night to extend an ordinance that bans certain businesses from having more than 10 customers on-site at one time.

The ordinance goes into effect immediately.

“The item before you is the city’s social distancing ordinance that was adopted on March 26 at a special City Council meeting,” City of Sioux Falls Public Health Director Jill Franken said. “At that time we anticipated that we may possibly need to recommend an extension of this ordinance which is before you for second reading here.”

Businesses face penalties if they violate the ordinance.

“Given that we’re not recommending anything by way of any new regulation or new recommendations tonight, rather just an extension of this existing ordinance, our health system partners are not here this evening,” Franken said. “However, they do plan to provide an update to the community on Thursday morning during the daily media briefing.”

The ordinance that passed Tuesday night is in effect until April 22.

