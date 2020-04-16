SF City Council discusses proposed stay at home ordinance

The Sioux Falls City council meeting with the first reading of a proposed stay at home ordinance.

Wednesday night’s public comment came from local business owners and others concerned about the economic impact of this proposal.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhanken expressed similar concern for businesses tonight when he presented the proposal to the council.

But said he believes the proposed shelter-at-home order is a necessary “heavier-handed approach” in the fight against COVID-19 in the city.

The ordinance calls for people in Sioux Falls to stay home except to work in a critical infrastructure sector job or to conduct essential activities and could go into effect on April 24 if approved by the council.



Public Health Director Jill Franken said COVID-19 cases are projected to peak in Sioux Falls in mid-May.



Franken and the health department believe the stay at home order will help stop the concerning per-capita rate of infection Sioux Falls is currently experiencing.

The city council passed the motion unanimously to move the stay at home order to a second reading next week.