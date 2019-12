The Sioux Falls City Council made a decision Tuesday night on a liquor license for a controversial store in central Sioux Falls. By a 6 to 2 vote, councilors decided not to renew a liquor license for Walia Convenience Store. The store is located on East 10th Street in central Sioux Falls, close to two organizations that serve the city's homeless: the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and The Banquet. Walia had come under scrutiny for selling high-potency alcohol to vulnerable people.

Attorney Tyler Coveradle, who is representing Walia Convenience Store, says the store has changed what's on its shelves.