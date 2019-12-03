SF City Council committee seeks audit of downtown parking ramp

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls City Council members approved $1.5 million in additional funding for the unfinished downtown parking ramp. Now a committee is calling for an audit.

The parking ramp just northeast of 10th Street and Phillips Avenue in was going to be part of the Village on the River development. Earlier this year those plans fell through. On Monday at Carnegie Town Hall, the audit committee, “an advisory committee to the city council” as councilor Greg Neitzert explained, looked at a 2020 audit plan.

Councilor Theresa Stehly had a question for the committee.

“What type of an audit would be appropriate to reinstate the public’s trust in our process here?” Stehly said.

The chair of the committee is councilor Greg Neitzert, who clarified the audit committee’s role.

“This is a recommendation to the city council, this is an advisory committee and the city council has final authority to make any modifications,” Neitzert said.

Councilor Janet Brekke says she’s hoping for an update.

“I’m interested in doing some sort of snapshot or audit of where we’re at with that parking ramp project right now,” Brekke said.

Two additions came to the 2020 audit plan.

“I was thinking specifically of the parking enterprise system, and then capital expenditures, which include the parking ramp, but also other big projects,” audit committee member Dean Buckneberg said. “A financial audit to make sure that those expenditures were made appropriately.”

Councilor Rick Kiley did not support these additions to that plan.

“What I’m being asked to vote on is still too, in my mind, is just a little too ambiguous,” Kiley said.

In the end, the plan with those two additions was approved by the audit committee.