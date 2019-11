SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Following a deferral last week, the Sioux Falls City Council decided Tuesday night with a 6 to 1 vote to approve a $1.5 million increase in construction funding for the unfinished downtown parking ramp east of 10th St. and Phillips Ave. Public parking user fees are going to pay for it.

