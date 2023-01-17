SIOXU FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A bridge project in Downtown Sioux Falls was a focal point at Tuesday night’s city council meeting after the cost came in at nearly double what was originally estimated.

The 6th Street bridge needs to be replaced but also expanded to be more pedestrian friendly. It also needs new utility lines to accommodate for two big development projects, Cherapa II and Steel District set to open in 2024, as well as new development in the area.

The project was awarded in a 6-2 vote.

The cost for 6th Street bridge construction was originally estimated at $11.9 million. A new estimate puts the cost at $21.8 million.

“There’s a lot of complexities to this project. It is a good design. It’s a good project. It’s certainly more than we wanted to see from a bid standpoint. That’s why we put together a funding package that allows us to move forward and ultimately build this project,” City of Sioux Falls director of public works Mark Cotter said.

Local contractor Journey Construction was the only company that put in a bid.

“They are the right builder to build this project. They’re also building Cherapa, so from that coordination standpoint, it really should help us,” Cotter said.

Councilor Pat Starr was one of the two votes against awarding the bid.

“They’re booking up and contractors are escalating prices and we see inflation running rampant in a lot of construction projects, and it’s really tough to get a handle on where some of those cost overruns are,” Starr said.

Councilor Greg Neitzert was the other no vote. He says there should have been more time to look over all the information after the council was informed of it just this past Friday.

“I’ve been asked to spend $10 million extra dollars over a holiday weekend when I couldn’t get a city employee on the phone until Tuesday morning. I did discussion today this afternoon, so I’m supposed to tell people I made a $22 million decision in three hours. That’s not due diligence,” Neitzert said.

Councilors Curt Soehl and Rick Merkouris voted yes in support of the project.

“I would hope the council would support this. I have severe reservations about doing it, but I have no factual evidence in front of me that if we don’t do it things will get better in 12 or 14 months or four years from now,” Soehl said.



“At the end of the day, I’ll support this for two reasons. Number one, we gave our word to people doing development work in our city. Secondly, at the end of the day, we have to replace this bridge because of the structural issues whether we punt a year or punt it two, the reality is none of us know whether the prices are going up or down,” Merkouris said.

Director of Public Works Mark Cotter says the main factors for the increased costs are limited bidders, project access can only occur from the east side, limited staging area with risk of high river flows and a tight labor market with high construction cost inflation.

If you’d like to see more of the plans, you can find them in this story.