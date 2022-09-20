SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council decided on Tuesday to approve two requests to add video lottery terminals at a future casino location in southeast Sioux Falls and declined two other requests.

Up for consideration, after having already been deferred at two previous meetings, were the possible additions of video lottery terminals in four Deuces Casino locations all at 6010 South Cliff Avenue near 69th Street. Drew Duncan, who represents Commonwealth Gaming which owns Deuces, spoke to the council. He explained that there would be four licenses at the location that isn’t yet built.

“This is definitely an economic positive, it provides tax revenue and money for the state and the city,” Duncan said.

South Dakota codified law says there can’t be more than 10 video lottery machines at a licensed establishment. But a lottery commission declaratory ruling says that having a common wall or a common roof doesn’t mean there can’t be “two or more separate buildings.”

“What is the limit, is it 100, is it 200, is it a thousand machines, as long as you carve up a building into enough rooms?” councilor Greg Neitzert said.

Duncan deferred to state lawmakers.

“I can’t tell you what the upper limit is,” Duncan said. “The upper limit is set by the legislature.”

Neitzert says the 6010 South Cliff Avenue location in question does not look like four different businesses.

“You have 40 machines literally within one facility,” Neitzert said. “Yes, it’s four businesses, although I would consider that with this sort of an open floor plan, with one bathroom and sharing essentially one cooler, a, really a fiction, more than anything.”

In the end, the council approved two requests to add video lottery terminals, meaning Deuces Casino can put up to 20 terminals at 6010 South Cliff Avenue. Had all four requests been approved, the limit would have been 40. Councilor Marshall Selberg floated the possibility of further examination.

“Some laws on this subject may be a bit vague and may be stretched a bit beyond what was originally intended, and I do think maybe a review of these sometime soon between city and state may be in order,” Selberg said.