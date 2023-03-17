SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the only reason to make a toast with friends on Friday.

Jackrabbit Fan, Donnas Fogelson-Doud is also getting excited to cheer on the SDSU women in the NCAA tournament.

“Awesome. Hopefully, they go all the way,” Fogelson-Doud said.

The Gateway Lounge in Sioux Falls will be hosting a watch party as the team takes on the University of Southern California.

“I have a feeling it’s going to be packed,” Gateway Lounge manager Jackson Rentschler said.

Rentschler says with the holiday and the game falling on the same night, the business is upping its staff.

“It was St. Patrick’s Day and then we had to add a couple more with SDSU when the time slot came out at 7:00. We thought, ‘Oh, boy. Here we go,'” Rentschler said.

It will be hard to miss the Jacks here at Gateway Lounge Friday night.

The game will be on big screen TVs all over the bar and in surround sound.

“We’ll still have the March Madness games on, but there won’t be a place you can turn your head and not see the game,” Rentschle said.

While it’s all about the green Friday, there’s a good reason to sport some blue too.

“Go Jacks!” Fogelson-Doud said.

The game starts at 7:00 PM CT.