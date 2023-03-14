SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be a public open house on Thursday for people to learn more about the Sioux Falls Falls Regional Airport’s Master Plan.

The open house will be held at the Downtown Library from 5:30 to 7:30. This comes as the airport releases renderings of its new parking ramp.

Construction will start on April 3rd — it’s expected to be complete by October of next year. The $63 million parking ramp will have about 975 spaces. It will stand where the current short-term and north long-term parking lots exist.

Due to the construction, parking will be limited for the current long-term spaces and there will be no short-term parking available.

The airport also posted on Facebook that it expects its parking lots to be near capacity over the next several days.