National tip leads to child pornography charges against Lake County man

LAKE COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has landed a Lake County man behind bars.

Court documents say 29-year-old Jordan Opdahl is charged with one count of sexual contact with a child and 11 counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation started in December 2020 when a CyberTip was received regarding a Kik Messenger account with videos depicting child porn. The IP address traced the account back to Opdahl.

Court papers say he also admits to touching a young girl while she was sleeping and recording video of a girl in the shower.

He was arrested and charged in state court in September.

This week, documents were unsealed revealing he is also charged in federal court.