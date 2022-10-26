This September we first discovered court documents accusing a former day care worker of touching children’s bottoms while they were sleeping, all of it caught on camera at the new Kids ‘R’ Kids Learning Academy in Sioux Falls.

Now the suspect, 26-year-old Chris Phoumy, has entered a not guilty plea after being indicted on nine counts of sexual contact with children by a grand jury in Lincoln County.

But KELOLAND Investigates has uncovered more about his history in childcare.

Kids ‘R’ Kids just opened on September 6th and according to the affidavit in this case, the alleged sexual contact began happening right away. It was discovered by a parent watching a remote video feed just two weeks after the day care opened.

Since discovering his charges, KELOLAND Investigates has been digging into Phoumy’s history and found out Kids ‘R’ Kids was just his newest position.

He has been working with children for years at a handful of child care centers in Sioux Falls and at least one in his home state of Iowa.



“I read it, and it was, it was pretty hard to stomach. I know exactly how long he’s been with my kids,” Sioux Falls daycare parent Parker Johnson said. “I remember him very well.”

KELOLAND Investigates confirmed Phoumy worked for at least four different day care centers.

Tonight, we’ll share where he’s worked and hear from one of the many parents who recognized him as their child’s former caregiver in a KELOLAND Investigation at 10.