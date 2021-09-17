Sexual contact suspect may have more victims, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested George Edward Wright, 75, on four felony counts related to sexual misconduct with a child, Sam Clemens of the police said in Friday’s briefing.

Clemens said there could be more victims than the 14-year-old girl who reported the crimes on Aug. 30.

“There’s a chance other kids have been victimized,” Clemens said.

Wright is accused of sexually abusing the victim over six years.

Clemens said Wright is a neighbor of the victim’s relatives in Sioux Falls. The victim and the family live out of state. The alleged abuse happened when the victim’s family would visit Sioux Falls.

Wright lived on the 3100 block of East 13th Street, Clemens said.

Wright is charged with two counts of sexual contact with a child, indecent exposure and sexual exploitation of a child.

The charges carry a $100,000 cash bond.

Clemens said he wasn’t able to comment on whether Wright had any prior criminal history.

Court records do show that Wright has been arrested for indecent exposure in 1994, 2002 and 2004.