VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Vermillion police are investigating an alleged case of sexual assault near the University of South Dakota campus.

On September 24 at approximately 5:45 a.m., the Vermillion police department received a call reporting an alleged sexual assault that occurred on Pine Street south of Cherry Street.

An unknown man approached the victim, physically assaulted them and made sexual contact without consent. The perpetrator is described as being approximately 6 foot tall wearing a hoodie and pants.

The victim of this incident is not a student at the University of South Dakota. The incident is unrelated to the other cases of sexual assault on or near the University of South Dakota this year.

The Vermillion police are investigating the incident.