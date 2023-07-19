MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — There is new information on the investigation into the Mitchell Legion baseball team.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office says it has received the DCI’s report involving the Mitchell Legion baseball team. The allegations include sexual assault and the primary acts are alleged to have happened in Pennington County.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The DCI announced its investigation into the complaints concerning Mitchell Legion baseball on July 12.

“Based upon the serious nature of the allegations that have been received and the public nature of the investigation, I am confirming that the State Division of Criminal Investigation and assisting agencies are engaged in an ongoing investigation of complaints surrounding the Mitchell American Legion baseball program,” South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said on July 12.

Jackley went on to say in the statement “subjects of the investigation have had no formal charges filed against them at this time.”

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office says it has no timetable for the investigation and will provide further information as it becomes available on what it calls “this highly sensitive matter.”