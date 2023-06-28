A Dell Rapids woman who was sexually abused by her father made sure he would not abuse anyone else. Taylor Mommer, a wife and mother, is getting on with her life. As a child, she was sexually abused by her father, Craig Worm. In her early years, she thought all dads did what her dad did to her.

“He’s very manipulative. He’s very good at lying to people and hiding who he truly is, said Taylor.

Mommer says as a child when she suspected something wasn’t right, Worm convinced her that she was to blame and he was the one who needed consoling. But when she was old enough she brought charges against Worm — whom she calls a predator.

“Because I never wanted him to be able to hurt anyone else again, and it’s just as simple as that. he needed to be held accountable for what he’s done, said Taylor.

Mommer says a plea deal with the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office was going to set him free in as little as 6 years. So she met with prosecutors and voiced her concerns, but Mommer says she felt like they did not get anywhere. So, they filed a motion to reject the plea which allowed her to testify before the judge.

“She listened, and you could tell she was one of the easiest people that I ever talked to, and that’s intimidating. I’m sitting on a stand, and I’m talking directly to her, but there are people around, and one of them is the same person that you are fighting,” said Mommer.

The judge would sentence Worm to 50 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. The official sentence is 65 years with 15 years suspended.

“He’s eligible for parole in 32 years, and that’s a little bit scary, said Mommer.

Mommer says she did it for her kids. she and her husband want to make sure Worm would never manipulate his way into a situation where he could find more victims.

“We don’t know how many people are really out there, we know for sure that there are four confirmed victims, but if there is anyone else along the way, we have no idea, and that’s scary, and we don’t want that number to go up, so for us, it was most important to make sure that number would never go up,” said Mommer.

Since our first story with Mommer ran last year, other victims of sexual abuse have reached out to her. She now advocates for others and shares her experience and knowledge with them.

Mommer has a Facebook page called B-Strong.

https://www.facebook.com/BStrong605/