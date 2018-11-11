Local News

Sex Trafficking Allegations Raising Concerns In Small Communities

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 05:36 PM CST

A recent allegation of sex trafficking in Mitchell has sparked concern of its prevalence in small communities.

Two men are accused of sex trafficking in Mitchell. Walter Jandreau and Timothy Bingham face federal charges. 

They're accused of forcing a girl under the age of 18 to take part in a commercial sex act in July.

Becky Rasmussen is the Executive Director of Call to Freedom.

She says crimes like this are not uncommon in the state.

"It is happening here. I don't believe that we've truly identified to the degree that it's happening. We're going to see that it's happening more than we ever thought in the state of South Dakota," Rasmussen said. 

Rasmussen says the organization has worked with 56 trafficking survivors so far this year.

