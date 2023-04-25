PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Mission man was sentenced for failing to register as a sex offender.

Frank White Thunder was sentenced on Friday, April 21, 2023 to 20 months in federal prison with five years of supervised release to follow and ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The 35-year-old was indicted in September 2022 and plead guilty on January 11, 2023.

In 2008, White Thunder was convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact. When released from prison in February 2022, he was required to register as a sex offender within three days of his release and any future relocation or change of employment. White Thunder began his supervised release and registered as a sex offender at an address in Mission.

When he moved from that address, he failed to register and his whereabouts were unknown. This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services. On August 13, 2022 White Thunder was arrested again and placed into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.