Convicted sex offender headed back to prison for planning Rapid City rendezvous with teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender who drove 8 hours – from Jordan, Minnesota to Rapid City – to meet an underage girl is headed back to prison. 

A federal judge sentenced Rodney Buetow to 20 years in prison, along with ten years supervised release. 

KELOLAND News has been following this case for more than a year.  

Last September Buetow had a conversation with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old on the “Skout” dating app. He agreed to drive to meet her at a Rapid City elementary school. 

Authorities witnessed him leaving his Minnesota home. 

When they caught up with him several hours later in Rapid City, court papers say he had a package of condoms and two hotel keys.  

He initially told investigators he was in town to fish and visit Mount Rushmore but later reached a plea deal and admitted to the crime. 

It wasn’t his first run in with the law. In 2006, Buetow was convicted of a sex crime against a 14-year-old girl.

