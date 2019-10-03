Convicted sex offender headed back to prison for planning Rapid City rendezvous with teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A convicted sex offender who drove 8 hours – from Jordan, Minnesota to Rapid City – to meet an underage girl is headed back to prison.
A federal judge sentenced Rodney Buetow to 20 years in prison, along with ten years supervised release.
KELOLAND News has been following this case for more than a year.
Last September Buetow had a conversation with an undercover agent posing as a 14-year-old on the “Skout” dating app. He agreed to drive to meet her at a Rapid City elementary school.
Authorities witnessed him leaving his Minnesota home.
When they caught up with him several hours later in Rapid City, court papers say he had a package of condoms and two hotel keys.
He initially told investigators he was in town to fish and visit Mount Rushmore but later reached a plea deal and admitted to the crime.
It wasn’t his first run in with the law. In 2006, Buetow was convicted of a sex crime against a 14-year-old girl.
