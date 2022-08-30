UPDATED at 3:05 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday, a Minnehaha County mother pleaded with a judge to keep a convicted sex offender behind bars.

Tonight, Larry Richter is out of jail after paying his $100,000 cash bond. At today’s hearing, Richter entered not guilty pleas in two different cases.

The most recent allegation involves an incident earlier this month at the Sioux Empire Fair. According to court documents, Richter had sexual contact with someone under the age of 16.

He’s also accused of having sexual contact with someone who is incapable of giving consent in July of 2021.

According to the South Dakota sex offender registry, Richter had sexual contact with four boys in 1987

