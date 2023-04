PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A New Underwood sex offender is back behind bars accused of committing the same crime that put him on the sex offender registry in the first place.

47-year-old Kent Joy faces federal child pornography charges.

The charging document says the alleged crimes began in 2018.

Joy has been registered as a sex offender since 2005. That’s when a military court convicted him of child pornography.