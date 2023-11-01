SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man on South Dakota’s Sex Offender Registry is back behind bars, facing more sex-related charges.

The registry lists him as “compliant” as of early October, but that has now changed. According to newly filed court papers, 41-year-old Robert Newman is now accused of soliciting a minor as well as possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography and failing to provide information as a sex offender.

Newman was convicted in federal court in 2004 for receiving child pornography which involved two girls who were between 12 and 14 years old. In 2016, he was convicted for child pornography again, this time in state court. But Newman didn’t go to prison for that case until he was caught with child pornography a third time.

In March of 2017, a probation officer discovered child pornography on Newman’s phone; that was out of Beadle County. KELOLAND News spoke with State’s Attorney Michael Moore about the crimes.

“Child pornography’s not a victimless crime,” Moore said in 2017. “Every time someone views that pornography the victim is re-victimized. When there’s a market for that, people seek that out and victimize children in creating that pornography.”

Newman got out of prison in March 2023. As of Wednesday evening, Newman was in custody at the Minnehaha County Jail; a judge set his bond at $100,000 cash only earlier Wednesday. Newman is scheduled to be back in court later in October.

A spokesperson for South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation says they are investigating the case.